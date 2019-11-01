Wausau-based crisis response team is almost 2 years old. Emergency detentions are down since it started.

Emergency detentions in Wausau and Marathon County have decreased since the crisis assessment response team (CART) formed at the beginning of 2018.

Crisis assessment response team (WPD Ofc. David Bertram, NCHC Chuck Kerstell, NCHC Stacy Rozelle, MCSO Deputy Jacqeline White). (Photo courtesies: WPD, MCSO, NCHC)

That’s the purpose of the team, CART Wausau officer David Bertram explained. “One of our driving mission goals is to keep mental health out of the criminal justice system as much as possible.” It's comprised of two teams: a Marathon County Sheriff's deputy and a Wausau police officer (Bertram) each paired with a mental health specialist from North Central Health Care. Together, each pairing responds or assists on calls involving mental health.

As a result, out of the more than 1,400 crisis calls (possibly suicidal incidents) that came in between the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and WPD jurisdictions in 2018, only 15% resulted in an emergency detention according to presentation data provided to NewsChannel 7 by Ofc. Bertram. Those detentions, where under Chapter 51 state law a person can be taken into protective custody for transfer to a mental health facility against their will, are a primary concern for law enforcement across Wisconsin, as 7 Investigates has reported.

The year prior to CART’s creation, the percentage of crisis calls that resulted in an emergency detention was 25%. Prior to the introduction of Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) at the WPD, half of all crisis calls resulted in a person being involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, that same data shows.

Through September of 2019, the emergency detention rate is at its lowest yet, at just 14% of crisis calls out of 903.

Making the choice between a commitment and a less restrictive measure is a decision process Bertram—and other team members MCSO Jacqeline White and NCHC mental health specialists Chuck Kerstell and Stacy Rozelle—is a tough call that requires taking all the information officers know about the person and using that data to make a reasonable decision that both protects the individual and ensures the least amount of encroachment on personal rights.

“We do everything in our power to keep them in their home, with friends and family,” Bertram explained. “I don’t want to violate anyone’s rights. It goes completely against what this badge stands for.”

But those decisions are rarely clear-cut. If a person has harmed themselves and is clearly dangerous to their person, the “chapter” decision is simply. But for anything less—for example, where threats are made in anger, someone else is concerned for an individual’s safety, or another person’s safety is also a question—that decision can become a whole lot more complicated.

That’s why the team puts an emphasis on having calm, non-threatening conversations with individuals in crisis. When Bertram—who’s paired with NCHC’s Chuck Kerstell—was called to a potentially suicidal incident on October 23 when NewsChannel 7 spent the day with CART, they didn’t have much information when we pulled out of the police department. The individual had attempted suicide through overdose a couple weeks prior, and now individuals who knew her were once again concerned.

NCHC’s Stacy Rozelle and Bertram had conversations with her. She calmed down, and they concluded the threats were made in anger, based on the individual’s explanations—she was struggling with drug withdrawals. They left her in the care of family.

“I feel comfortable walking away from this call saying, ‘She’s gonna be as safe as we can make her. We made an appropriate decision,'” Bertram said afterward.

Making mental health a priority even on calls that also include potential criminal behavior is part of the training that comes with CIT. "All too often, guys and gals were getting sent up to jail with serious mental health issues, and then they were having issues at the jail," Bertram said of past years where the approach was different. "We do everything we can to make sure mental health is taken care of first."

It just makes good sense, he says. It doesn't get someone out of jail--but it can help cut down on jail incidents if they're first stabilized with mental health resources.

Whether taking calls or assessing evolving situations with other CART members and officers, Bertram and Kerstell were involved in three cases the day NewsChannel 7 tagged along. None resulted in a detention.

A few years ago, a day with three calls may have ended differently.

