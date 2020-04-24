Businesses reopen under "Safer at Home" extension

Various businesses say that they hit the ground running when reopening under the new "Safer at Home" extension. Many said that they were greeting with people who couldn't wait until they opened. Mary Wilke owns 'Sew Smart' in Rib Mountain and she says she had a full parking lot.

"We also had four or five people waiting at a time in their cars, because we can only let one in at a time at the entrance. So it was pretty crazy here," Wilke said.

Libraries also opened their doors on Friday, and they had the same experience.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook, people have been at home putting so many books on hold that we've been having a hard time keeping up with that so we might have to call back a few more staff to have us catch up a little bit," Marshfield Public Library Supervisor Rob Schultz added.

A library and a fabric store have one thing in common, they both provide things that are a great way to fill time during the "Safer at Home" extension.

"We're getting a lot of phone calls from customers. They're stumped on patterns,they're making things, they're not just making masks they're at home sewing," Wilke explained.

"A lot of people still like the feeling of a book in their hand, you can tell by how busy we've been today. We have over a thousand books on hold waiting for people to come and pick them up. Which is much more than we usually have," Schultz stated.

Golf courses also opened today, with a few restrictions for the players. To see what those restrictions are, click here.