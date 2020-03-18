Businesses in limbo as restaurants, bars close

A group of businesses in Wausau say they're in limbo. They're allowed to stay open, but are struggling because customers may not be spending as much money or are cancelling their plans.

Signs at the Plaza Hotel explain closures during restrictions sue to coronavirus (WSAW Photo).

Businesses like car repair shops and hotels are allowed to stay open right now, as long as there are no gatherings of 10 or more people.

"Everyone's scared," said Plaza Hotel general manager Renae Tidd.

Tidd says the lobby of the Plaza Hotel in Wausau is usually hustling and bustling. Tuesday, it was silent. The bar is closed. 200 of the plaza hotel's 220 rooms are vacant as people are told to cancel non-essential plans.

"It's a huge cut for us. We're down for this week alone, 75% of what we've done last year," said Tidd.

They’ve slashed prices online to try to make it easier for people to book rooms. With sports events and meetings cancelled, it's impossible to operate one of the largest conference centers in the area.

"In March and April, we rely hugely on the events that are brought into the Wausau area to help support us, being an independent hotel," she said. “I’m sure everyone’s hurting without the events at this time.”

Tidd has had to cut staff's hours in half, rotating them so they still have some income.

"It's extremely hard to break that news to our employees, most of our employees are lower wage paid people, they count on their paychecks," she said. “Most of our employees live paycheck to paycheck.”

She’s hoping the spring events that were cancelled will be rescheduled.

Thunder Lube auto care is also allowed to stay open. Owner Brandon Leher hopes it stays that way.

"If we can just keep everybody, if we can just stay even, we'll be happy. If I have to tread water for a couple months, I’m more than happy to do it,” he said.

He empathized with businesses having to shut their doors.

“My heart goes out to all the people that had to shut down their business. I’m a small business owner, and we live month to month, so I feel really bad for them, cause I know what one month will do," Leher said.

With some of his customers out of work or unable to spend a lot of money on a repair, he's advising them on which car repairs to spend money on.

"If somebody comes in, and there's important stuff, we'll tell them. If there's not such important stuff, where they can maybe wait a couple weeks, a couple months, we'll let them know, because I’m sure nobody wants to spend any more money than they have to right now," he said.

The most difficult part of the coronavirus restrictions is that businesses just don’t know how long this will all last.

“We don’t realize what’s going on yet, nobody knows,” he said.