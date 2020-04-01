Buses deliver meals to neighborhoods

While students continue their education online, bus drivers are hitting the roads to assure no one goes hungry while at home.

Stevens Point School buses deliver meals on March 27, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

The Stevens Point School District has expanded their breakfast and lunch meal service to benefit more kids in the area. Monday through Friday 47 buses park in neighborhoods all throughout the district bringing free meals to kids who can’t get theirs at the school while schooling from home. Buses park from 10-11 serving the more than 5,000 kids in the district. In the first week alone the bus drivers delivered more than 26,000 meals.

Christian Budzinski, Transportation Manager for the district said is great to help people continue to get the nutrition they need.

“Food is something you have to have every day it’s a necessity and to be able to take that worry off peoples plates is a good thing,” Budzinski said.

Meanwhile, Krauty, a part time bus driver said he’s just happy to do his part.

“I’m just happy to be a part of this whole big thing here. It take a lot of people,” Krauty said.

Food service from Ben Franklin Elementary, P.J. Jacobs Junior High and SPASH prepare all the meals each morning, while custodial workers help pack meals into buses.

Meals are available to any child in the school district 18 years old and younger.

