Bus company looks to fill hiring gap in school bus drivers

The school bus driver shortage across the nation is nothing new, as bus companies are continuously working to keep up with the demand to fill gaps in hiring.

"School bus drivers like a lot of industries, are hard to come by," said Jon Evenson, manager of operations at Lamers in Rothschild.

At the Weston office on Wednesday, the company held a hiring blitz, allowing people first-hand experience driving a bus. Evenson said you don't really know what it's like to drive a school bus until you're behind the wheel.

He said the number of people who show up to take the bus for a spin, varies.

"We've had as many as a dozen. We've had as few as five or six, but it's all good. Whatever shows up, we make the best of it," Evenson said.

Lamers does their best to fill a need in Plover, Wisconsin Rapids and the Wausau area, that ebs and flows.

"Almost all of us are looking for spare drivers and trip drivers, and that need can change so rapidly, as people retire, as they move from the area, as they change their career, so it's kind of a moving target," Evenson added.

While Evenson said the company is in good shape to start the school year this fall, he's hoping to bring more drivers on.

"Between the Rothschild office, the Weston office and the Mosinee office, just our cluster of terminal offices here in the Wausau area, 10 to 15 drivers would really put us in good shape," said Evenson.

He said school bus drivers play an important part in the community and school districts. After all, they're the people who start students' days off on a positive note.

"We're picking up the student with a smile on our face. We're getting they're day off to a really great start. We're finishing their day on the same note," he said.

It's all a way to make our schools the best they can be.

"It's a great way for myself or an individual to become part of that educational process and support the process of what our schools do every day," Evenson said.

There is a varying degree of opportunities available, as well as shifts. Training is also paid.

Those who are interested with go through the process to get their learner's permit and eventually their commercial drivers license (CDL).

Retaining drivers is also important for the company. Evenson said all their employees are rewarded financially every month, based on attendance, safe performance and doing their jobs well.