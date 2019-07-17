Burn Camp celebrates 25 years

A special camp in southern Wisconsin is celebrating it's 25th year this August.

Burn Camp is hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation. Their goal is to help kids heal, both physically and emotionally, and see life beyond their injuries.

Chase Hilgendorf of Tomahawk was burned when he was only 16 months old. He attended burn camp in high school and says it helped him to learn he was not alone.

"It really shows us that we're not the only ones going through this and that we're not the only ones who have these scars and a lot of us can't hide it and it shows a lot of us how to cope with them", says Hilgendorf. He says he hopes to return to camp one day as a counselor.

Burn Camp takes place August 11-17 in East Troy, WI.

Click here for more information