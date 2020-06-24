Bunkers restaurant temporarily closed due to COVID-19

The management of Bunkers announced on Facebook today they have chosen to temporarily close their facility because of COVID.

The Marathon County Health Department has identified one case of COVID in an individual who works at Bunkers. The individual did not work during the infectious period and was not a risk to patrons and coworkers at the business. If you were at Bunkers between June 18 and June 22, you do not need to call the Health Department.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID should contact their healthcare provider and request COVID testing. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, and headache, fever, and muscle pain.

There has been a marked increase in the number of cases in Marathon County in the past two weeks. There is going to be some risk going out into public anywhere and exposures will happen. In order to stay safe, people are encouraged to practice social distancing, avoid touching their face, wear face coverings and wash their hands.

