Bull on the loose in Argyle

People driving down Mineral Point Road in Argyle Tuesday morning were surprised by a bull on the loose.

According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office someone had stopped at a gas station in Argyle and the rear door of the trailer they were transporting the bull in came loose and the bull got out.

Bull was described as agitated.

The owners called a veterinarian. Meanwhile, people in the area help corral the bull off of the road. Together, the owners, police and the veterinarian were able to direct the bull back into the trailer.

No one was hurt and the bull got back into the trailer without incident.

