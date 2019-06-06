Bull Falls Tappers heading to national water tapping event

Wausau's Bull Falls Tappers recently won their state competition, and are heading to the national event in Denver Sunday.

What's a tapping contest, you ask?

The object is to tap a section of pressurized water main, attach a copper water service line, and avoid any leaks after the water is turned on. It's an important skill for a city employee on their day-to-day job.

"If something happens with a water line, you get a leak in the service and need to dig it up and maintain the line, you have to know how to do this," said Ryan Fischer. "Or if they need a new corporation installed into their water main we need to provide that service to them to supply them with water."

Their winning state time was 1:32. How does it work? Ryan takes us through one of their practice runs in the attached video.

