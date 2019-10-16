Buddy Check 7 Phone Bank: Wednesday, Oct. 16

One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. It's the reason why WSAW-TV's Buddy Check 7 is so important.

NewsChannel 7 will host its fifth annual Buddy Check 7 Phone Bank on Wednesday, Oct. 16. It will run 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

A panel of experts from Marshfield Clinic will be on hand to listen to your breast health concerns and answer questions you may have about breast cancer, self-exams and treatments. They will also share resources you can turn to for more personalized medical advice and support. All information is confidential and free.

You can call the phone bank directly at 715-203-8285. Phone lines do not open until 5 p.m.

Buddy Check 7 is an initiative aimed to remind you and a buddy to be proactive and perform a self-breast exam on the seventh of every month. It is sponsored by WSAW-TV and Marshfield Clinic. Let us help you win the fight against breast cancer.