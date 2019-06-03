Brown County's Courthouse dome is getting its 'shine' back

The Brown County Courthouse dome in Downtown Green Bay is getting its shine back.

It's been almost two years to the month since Brown County decided to spend $1.7 million to renovate the copper dome.

Although the structure remains intact, an unexpected reaction with the sealant caused the dome to tarnish prematurely.

“Basically mildew got underneath that linseed oil or in that linseed oil and it turned black very quickly,” said Paul Fontecchio, Brown County’s Public Works Director.

Now the county is redoing some of the work again at no extra cost to the taxpayers.

When the company which suggested the linseed oil sealant the first time around learned that the dome tarnished within a few months of being finished, it refunded the county $70,000 to fix it.

A local contractor has been glass-bead blasting the dome all weekend.

“Instead of sand, it’s a very fine glass type product which should be a little bit more gentle on that copper,” said Fontecchio. “The copper is all there, it just needed to be cleaned off."

Once the mildew and sealant are removed, the contractors will put a new product on called Everbrite Solutions.

"The owner of the company came out and talked to us, touched the dome and was up on the roof, so we have a lot more hope that this will work better,” said Fontecchio.

To make sure nothing gets in between the dome and the sealant again, the company is cleaning it and sealing it at the same time.

“As he does a section and glass-bead blasts that section, he is putting two coats of sealant on right away. Then he goes to the next side, does the same thing and there will be one final coat to go on all of it,” said Fontecchio. “It’s going to have more of a matte finish than a polished finish. That is going to be the big difference.”

Depending on the weather, Fontecchio hopes to have the entire dome resealed in the next few weeks.

“It’s a do-over, and hopefully this will work a lot better and we won’t have to do this for a number of years,” said Fontecchio.

