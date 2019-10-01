Brown County Executive wants to explore 'smart road' technology in upcoming budget

There’s a new type of technology being discussed in Brown County that could make your winter drive easier in the future.

During the unveiling of Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach’s 2020 proposed budget, he brought up the idea of road sensory networks or smart roads. He said it could have a big impact on when and where we deploy salt on icy roadways.

“In my opinion, it is somewhat inefficient as to how we determine to apply because we can’t predict what the future may look like in terms of that road,” said Streckenbach.

Streckenbach said the ‘road sensory networks’ could take the guessing game out of salting the roads.

“Right now it is a human making that decision based on forecasts, temperatures and field variables,” said Streckenbach. “However, what if we had a sensory road that is smart that could then dictate and predict what is needed for that road… by looking at predicted models, forecasts, temperatures and the core temperature of the road. All these things that potentially could help us dictate and determine how much salt we should actually apply to the road.”

Streckenbach said the technology would also make the salting of roads more efficient and cost-effective.

Action 2 News first told you about the salt shortage earlier this year when counties had to ration their supplies. In Brown County, Public Works Director Paul Fontecchio said this past winter cost the county almost $230,000 more than usual when it comes to salt.

“If we can find any efficiency, 5 percent or 10 percent in the application of salt… that impacts a budget substantially so we are trying to find efficiencies from that,” said Streckenbach.

Streckenbach is meeting with the private sector and county public works department on Wednesday.

Although the technology is in its infancy, Action 2 News wanted to bring it to your attention because we expect to hear more about it in the near future.

“We want to be part of the wave of change, we don’t want to be part of the wake anymore,” said Streckenbach. “It’s time for us to really engage and be part of those technology advancements that are happening. There’s no reason we can’t.”

