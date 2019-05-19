Bronze statue of Dick Trickle added to Rudolph Community Park

The heavy rain didn't prevent more than 100 people from attending the Annual Dick Trickle Memorial Celebration held outdoors at the Rudolph Community Park. This was the 6th year in the row that the community held the event.

“Dick held everybody close to his heart and I think that is part of the reason why these events turn out so well,” stated Delores Trickle-Iwanski who is Dick’s sister.

Since Dick's passing in 2013, family and friends of the famous race car driver have worked hard to complete the Dick Trickle Memorial. On Sunday a bronze statue was added to the center of the memorial in his hometown.

“I wish he was still here to see all of this. I am hoping he is looking down on us,” added Iwanski.

Several family members watched from the sidelines as the statue was unveiled for the first time. Those who knew Dick believe the statue is a spitting image of what he looked like in real life.

“We have more work to do,” said Don Steuck, who is the Director of the Dick Trickle Memorial Project. “To see all these people come out and support in this weather actually warms me up.”

Throughout the day on, dark clouds and heavy rain made the event difficult to have outdoors. Organizers had tents put up to protect silent auction items and the race cars from being damaged from the rain. Regardless of the weather people from around the country came to see the statue introduced to the world.

“I’ve been coming to the event for about three years,” explained Paul Dumke from California. “I had to be here for the statue dedication.

Organizers tell NewsChannel 7 the entire memorial has cost nearly $290,000 to build.