Broadband study to begin next month in Marathon County

Marathon County has selected Design Nine, a broadband consulting group based in Blacksburg, Virginia, to conduct a broadband feasibility study.

"This is a great opportunity to work with experts who understand the rapidly-changing broadband environment and will be able to guide our efforts to expand broadband across Marathon County. I hear from residents every week who need improved broadband for their education, work, health, and safety,” stated County Board Supervisor Sara Guild, Chair of the Extension, Education and Economic Development Committee.

“This key step of working with a trained consultant will enable our county to begin developing an appropriate, impactful action plan for broadband expansion by the end of the year."

When complete, the broadband feasibility study will provide a summary of current high-speed internet infrastructure within Marathon County and set forth a plan to expand coverage to the entire County.

The study will also place Marathon County one-step closer to achieving one of the county’s strategic plan goals, which is to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet access throughout the county.

The broadband feasibility study will formally begin in mid July 2019 and be complete by the end of the year.