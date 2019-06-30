Briq's Ice Cream stores and Wausau Wheelers donate to Cycling Without Age

On Sunday the Cycling Without Age Marathon County Chapter was presented with a $900 check by Briq’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Stores and Wausau Wheelers. The donation will be used to offer more recreational mobility options to seniors throughout the area.

“Cycling Without Age is a great organization that allows people who can no longer physically be involved with cycling to get out and do so,” explained Todd Treu, President of the Wausau Wheelers Club.

Cycling Without Age is a global organization that primarily serves the elderly or disabled by providing Trishaws for those who cannot physically ride bikes. This provides them an opportunity to still interact with others and enjoy the outdoors. Volunteers with the organization operate the Trishaws as trained cycle pilots.

“We are just blessed with a great community of people who are willing to serve others,” said Halle Veenstra who is the President of the Cycling Without Age Marathon County Chapter as she accepted the donation.

On June 9th, more than 30 cyclists participated in the annual “Tour D Briq’s Fundraiser” in which bikers ride to nearby Briq Ice Cream Stores to purchase Ice Cream. This was the first year Briq’s donated the Ice Cream allowing all proceeds to be matched by Wausau Wheelers and donated to a selected non-profit.

“I am thankful that we have people who care enough to do this,” said Marilyn Mielke, who got to ride in one of the new Trishaws. “This is a great idea because I have been down a lot with my bad legs and now I am just starting to get out. This is great,” she added.

The Wausau Wheelers and Briq’s Ice Cream Stores hope to make this an annual fundraiser.