Bringing foods from farm to market, a labor of love

Although the season may be slightly behind, farmers market season is officially here.

Fresh produce from within just miles is readily available across north central Wisconsin.

But, getting those products from the farm to the market, isn't for the faint of heart.

"They're just totally different than what you can buy in a store," Dora Szemborski of Scotch and Soda Acres explains.

For more than 2 decades, she's been selling everything at the Wausau Farmers Market, from peas to peppers and pickles to potatoes.

"I think maybe one of the more fascinating things for me to grow is the gourds. Because, sometimes I get some funky looking ones, and some unusual ones. And, it's always kind of a surprise to see what they look like when they're actually there," Szemborski explained.

Getting healthy foods from her farm in Edgar to the market every week in the summer is not easy.

"It starts probably Wednesday night and goes through until Friday night. I'm getting things together and I put things in buckets, or containers or whatever. Like, the potatoes have to be cleaned and I'm doing that, either out here in the back or I'm doing that in my kitchen sink," Szemborski said.

On market days, "I get up around 4 o' clock in the morning, start packing my van," Szemborski said.

Dora rents a space at the Wausau Farmers Market for $175 a year. You can catch her there every Saturday morning, or make the trip to Edgar to see how she operates.

"A lot of these local farms, like my own, people can actually come out here and see how it is grown," she said.

Dora says, over the past few years she's definitely seen growth in people wanting to purchase items from farmers they know, and being able to ask questions about where their food comes from.