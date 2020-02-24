Antigo native named as head of Wisconsin National Guard

Brigadier General Paul Knapp was selected as the next Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment on Monday.

“Being appointed as the Wisconsin Adjutant General by Governor Evers is a dream job for this kid from Antigo, Wisconsin, who chose a military career,” said Brig. Gen. Knapp. “I am humbled, grateful, and privileged to serve the professional soldiers, airmen and civilians of our amazing state.”

He replaces Major General Donald Dunbar who retired in December amid a review of the Wisconsin National Guard’s failure in how it handled sexual assault, sexual harassment and retaliation allegations.

“Brig. Gen. Knapp is a dynamic, proven leader who has selflessly served our nation during his 28-year military career,” said Evers. “His strong leadership and dedication to the State of Wisconsin are a perfect fit for the Wisconsin National Guard during this time of transition.”

Knapp served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserve since 1992. He served two operational tours as an F-15E Strike Eagle weapon systems officer and one as an air liaison officer to the U.S. Army in South Korea.

He is currently the mobilization assistant to the Commander of the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, overseeing more than 1,300 personnel at 18 locations around the world.

He also performs alert duty as an Airborne Emergency Action Officer in command of the joint battle staff aboard the Airborne Nuclear Command Post which provides survivable, mobile command and control of U.S. nuclear forces in support of the Commander of U.S. Strategic Command and the President of the United States.

Knapp currently lives in Whtiefish Bay with his wife and their two children.

