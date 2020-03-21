Bridge Street Mission gives free lunches through week

"When people come here they know they can get a hot meal," Bridge Street mission volunteer Richard Lee said.

With all of the closures of schools and restaurants in the area, Bridge Street Mission Chaplain Ben Paris says the meals are needed.

"We've had a lot more people coming I believe that there's a need because there's places in the community that isn't doing what they were doing at the time," Paris said.

Paris noticed that restaurants are donating more food to the mission because of the closures. Making good of a bad situation.

"We've seen an increase in donations coming from different restaurants and different places around town also," Paris added.

The mission provides one meal on every weekday starting at 12:00.

"We love our community and we want to see the community lifted up we want to see the people being taken care of," Paris explained.

Even with the hardships the Mission is just happy that they can still serve people.

"I think it's kind of like an act of God that we're still open and still serving," Richard Lee said.

"Until the virus is over we're at least passing out lunches so the people in the community can eat," Paris added.

For those who are worried about where your meals will come from in the approaching weeks, the Mission has a message for you.

"We are still open, come down and have a nice meal," Lee said.

For those who want to find more information you can find the Mission's website here.