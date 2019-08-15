Brickner's of Wausau celebrates major renovation project

Brickner's of Wausau is celebrating a major renovation project. Thursday, the company held a ribbon cutting on the new facility along Grand Avenue.

The general manager said this was a long-time coming after the process started last May. "We've got everything under one roof now, which is really, really nice. A lot of amenities for the customers. We've got our express lane, no-waiting oil change line. We've got an awesome waiting area with refreshments and snacks," said Dealer Principal Jerry Brickner.

Food and refreshments for the ceremony were provided by the Car Club at Northcentral Technical College.