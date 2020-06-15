Brianna Simington lives by 'Faith, Hope and Love'

Owen-Withee graduate Brianna Simington is like many other senior athletes in our viewing area. Her senior softball season was canceled due to COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Simington from embracing everything life has thrown at her and people in her community.

“Our organization name is Faith, Hope and Love,” said Simington.

An organization all started because Brianna Simington’s dad challenged her.

“He wrote us letters, and he said ‘I want you guys to do something that will benefit other people,’” said Simington.

She took the challenge and ran with it.

“We donated over 2,500 pounds of food and clothing,” said Simington. “We’ve raised over $3,700 for our local vets club. We’ve done like a special needs camp. (We’ve) provided presents and meals for over 37 families.”

Simington just wants to make a difference.

“Our mission is to make the quality of life better for everyone in our community,” said Simington.

FHL a strong statement that would have never taken flight if it wasn’t for a tight knit Owen-Withee community.

“It’s amazing what little community can do,” said Simington.

Simington is planning to attend college at Northcentral Technical College here in Wausau where she plans to study nursing. She says her younger brother will be taking over the businesses, but she plans to help out when she can.