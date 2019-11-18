Brewers unveil new logo

"It's back to the future," said Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said. The Brewers revealed their new logo during a special event on Monday to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The Brewers switched to the M with the barley of wheat below it in 2018, but Attanasio said that his biggest request since becoming owner in 2005 was to switch back to the ball and glove logo.

“This is an exciting day for the Milwaukee Brewers and our fans as we usher in this next generation of Brewers baseball,” said Mark Attanasio.

The new logo was designed by RARE Design in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The Brewers are also changing their jerseys as MLB switches from Majestic uniforms to Nike.

The team’s new color palette is anchored by navy, which the Brewers have proudly worn since 1994. Accompanying navy are the colors yellow and royal blue. The yellow represents our city’s rich brewing legacy and joyful nature, while the royal blue represents the era that produced two postseason berths and a World Series appearance.

The Brewers’ new primary home uniforms are cream colored – representing the “Cream City” – and feature elements from the team’s original jerseys, including a thick sleeve trim. Home uniforms will also include a modernized version of the Brewers’ original pinstriped set from 1978-89, updated with the team’s new color scheme, typography and mark.

New gray road uniforms proudly read “Milwaukee” across the chest and feature a Wisconsin state patch on the sleeve that has been refreshed to include Cream City brick, an industrial block “M” and a baseball representing Milwaukee’s location. In addition to a new navy alternate jersey, which features its own unique “Brewers” script, the team’s alternate road uniform will be highlighted by a two-tone hat as a nod to the hat worn from 1978-84