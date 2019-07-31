REPORTS: Brewers trade for SP Drew Pomeranz from the Giants

According to multiple reports, the Brewers have bolstered their starting rotation by trading for Drew Pomeranz from the Giants. Milwaukee sends Mauricio Dubon to San Francisco. The Brewers also add right-handed reliever Ray Black in the deal.

Pomeranz has struggled this season with a 5.68 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 77.2 innings pitched. This is just two years removed from a season where the 30-year-old finished with a 3.32 ERA. His contract is up after this season.

Black has been up-and-down between Triple-A and the majors this season. The 29-year-old has pitched in two games in the majors this season with a 4.50 ERA and 5 strikeouts.

Dubon ranks 3rd in the Brewers prospect rankings according to MLB.com. He's a utility player who has hit .297 with 16 home runs in the Brewers Triple-A affiliate in San Antonio.