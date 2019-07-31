Brewers trade Jesus Aguilar to the Rays

A deal that was rumored to be in action a week ago is now complete. According to multiple reports, first baseman Jesus Aguilar has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed relief pitcher Jacob Faria.

Aguilar struggled this season hitting .225 with 8 home runs and 34 RBI. This comes just a year after he made the National League All-Star team with a breakout season. The 29-year-old finished with a .274 average, 35 bombs and 108 RBI in 2018.

Milwaukee adds Faria to their bullpen, which took a step back this year. Last season, the Brewers ranked 5th in Major League Baseball with a 3.47 bullpen ERA. This season Milwaukee is all the way down at 16 with a 4.49 ERA.

Faria has only pitched 10 innings with the Rays this season. He has a 2.70 ERA. The 26-year-old previously was a starter in 2017 and 2018. He finished with a 5.40 ERA last season.

Faria is under team control for five more years including this season.