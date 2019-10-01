Brewers fall to the Nationals in tight contest, 4-3

The Brewers came within four outs of advancing to the NLDS, but a Juan Soto double put the dagger in their hearts in a 4-3 loss.

Trent Grisham walked into the box to leadoff the game for the game for the Brewers. The rookie acted like a vet working a six-pitch walk. Yasmani Grandal would make him pay. The catcher smacked a first-pitch fastball 386 over the right field wall for a 2-0 lead.

Brandon Woodruff would take the mound and shutdown the Nationals lineup in the bottom of the first inning.

The Brewers would add some insurance in the second. Eric Thames would send his first postseason hit 411 feet into the bleachers for the 3-0 lead.

Washington would get one back in the third inning when Trea Turner clobbered a fastball into the left-center bleachers to cut the lead to 3-1.

Woodruff locked in after that. He pitched four innings with three strikeouts and only two hits given up.

The Brewers and manager Craig Counsell relied on the bullpen from there. Brent Suter pitched into and out of trouble in the fifth. Drew Pomeranz went two-innings of no-hit ball with 2 strikeouts.

The wheels would come off for the Brewers in the 8th inning. Josh Hader loaded up the bases. Then Soto singled to right field. The ball was misplaced and the bases cleared to give the Nationals a 4-3 lead.