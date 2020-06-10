Brewers select OF Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick in the MLB Draft

The Brewers took outfielder Garrett Mitchell out of UCLA with the 20th pick in the MLB Draft.

Mitchell played three seasons with the Bruins. He hit .327 with six home runs and 81 RBIs during his three seasons at UCLA.

During his senior year, Mitchell only played 15 games, but he hit .355 with a .425 on-base percentage.

The 21-year-old played one season in the Northwoods League. He hit .309 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 34 gaems.

Mitchell was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Mitchell has been playing with Type 1 diabetes since being diagnosed in third grade.

MLB.com has this scouting report on Mitchell:

"Mitchell was a solid high school prospect at Orange Lutheran in California, one who was firmly in the middle of the Draft Top 100 in 2017. As toolsy as they come, concerns about his ability to tap into those tools consistently and his commitment to UCLA led to him not being selected until the 14th round (by the A's). He started to make good on his potential during a strong sophomore season with the Bruins, though he didn't get a chance to show what he could do with Team USA after a leg injury forced him off the Collegiate National Team. He wasn’t fully cleared last fall, but he still impressed scouts with his batting practice sessions, and he had all tools on display this spring.

"Mitchell has made real strides with his swing, one of the concerns when he was coming out of high school. He hit consistently for the first time in 2019 and he was doing it again during his junior season. He showed plus power in BP and his ability to transfer that to games makes him one of the top picks in the country. Big and strong, Mitchell is an easily plus runner who can steal bases and cover a ton of ground in center field, a premium position he'll be able to play long term with the chance to develop into at least an above-average defender in time."