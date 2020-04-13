Brewers players, Bob Uecker donate to help support Miller Park workers

The Brewers announced that they will donate $1-million to Miller Park employees who are currently not working due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's when multiple players and Bob Uecker stepped in and added to the fund.

Ryan Braun announced he will contribute $100,000. Uecker chipped in $50,000. Lorenzo Cain, Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom, Brent Suter and Christian Yelich all are gibing a combined $300,000 to the workers.

“Milwaukee is a second home to us, and the fans and staff at Miller Park are like family,” Braun said. “This pandemic has created difficult financial situations for many of them, and I know I speak for my teammates in saying that we want to do our part to help address the critical needs. We know this doesn’t solve the problem, but along with the contribution from the Brewers and the Attanasio family, we believe this fund can help support those who are most in need.”

“This is more than supporting those who work at Miller Park,” Uecker said. “In my 50 years with the team, I have become friends with many of these individuals, and some of them have been around the ballpark nearly as long as me. We’re all limited in what we can do to return to our normal lives, but we want to help people be as comfortable as possible until we can get back to starting up.”