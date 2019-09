The Brewers have clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season with a 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee scored six runs in the first inning, four on a Ryan Braun grand slam. Eric Thames went back-to-back with Braun to give the Brewers a five run lead early. Keston Hiura also homered in the game.

The Brewers now sit 1.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central with four games remaining.