Brewers' Yelich, Braun join group donating meals to COVID-19 relief

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW)-- Milwaukee Brewers outfielders Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich are joining a group that is donating meals to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group is called "California Strong" and also includes Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas, and Mike Attanasio.
The group announced Wednesday, through the California Strong Twitter account, that it will be donating 100,000 meals through Feeding America. The group said this is the first of multiple initiatives to provide support during the outbreak.
A message from CA Strong founders Ryan Braun, @christianyelich, @jaredgoff, @moosetacos8, and @MikeyAttanasio. We’ll be donating 100,000 meals through @FeedingAmerica and have a number of initiatives in the works to help make the biggest impact possible during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/l0fmXVuegE— California Strong (@CAstrongfund) March 25, 2020