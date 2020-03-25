Brewers' Yelich, Braun join group donating meals to COVID-19 relief

Milwaukee Brewers outfielders Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich are joining a group that is donating meals to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is called "California Strong" and also includes Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas, and Mike Attanasio.

The group announced Wednesday, through the California Strong Twitter account, that it will be donating 100,000 meals through Feeding America. The group said this is the first of multiple initiatives to provide support during the outbreak.