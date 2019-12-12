Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson to be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Green Bay Packers legends Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson have been selected for induction into the 70th Anniversary Class of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. A ceremony will take place June 5 in Madison.

Favre and Nelson will join 143 of the state’s greatest athletic icons, including Barry Alvarez, Al McGuire, Bud Selig, Junior Bridgeman, Donald Driver, Charles Woodson, Herb Kohl, Bob Harlan, Robin Yount, Sidney Moncrief, Herbert Kohler, Jr. and Bob Uecker.

“I am looking forward to going into the 70th anniversary class of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame,” stated Favre,who led the Packers to a Super Bowl Championship in Super Bowl XXXI.

Added Nelson, who holds the 100 year-old All-Time Record for receiving yards in a season for the Packers. “It is an honor to go into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame on June 5, 2020 in Madison.”

Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Board President Donald Driver said Favre and Nelson were both uniquely qualified, “We are honored and excited to welcome two legendary Packers, and two of my good friends to this historic institution,” said Driver, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame at the 65th Anniversary Induction.

Interested organizations can contact the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame at 414-727-3605 or csanfilippo@WIHallofFame.com to purchase tables.

