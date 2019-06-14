Deep Bench: Breaking the barriers of disabilities in the workplace

The unemployment rate for people with disabilities is twice the rate of those without disabilities.

With one in five people living with a disability, employers who are not hiring people with disabilities are missing out on 20% of the population.

The good news is that the overall low unemployment rate and the advances in accommodations technology have had a positive impact on bringing down the unemployment rate for those with disabilities.

Earlier this week, the director of the No Barriers Summit and the senior manager of accommodations at Wells Fargo in San Francisco, Calif. explained how the No Barriers Summit is helping to even the job field for all.