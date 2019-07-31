Breakfast Optimist Club continues cheese curd tradition at fair

It's a staple at most fairs, and especially in Wausau at the Wisconsin Valley Fair-cheese curds!

The Wausau Breakfast Optimists Club has been selling their curds at the fair since the 1960s.

Dick Jensen says he's been frying cheese curds for 36 years, and the time he gets to spend with his fellow optimists keeps him coming back each year.

"The money we make at the fair, and the fair is our big moneymaker, we distribute that throughout the year to organizations, individuals... you know... youth... that need a handout," Jensen said.

All the money they make goes right back into the community.