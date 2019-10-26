Boys wrestling team members help Wausau neighbor

Boys from Wausau East Side Wrestling put out a call several weeks ago offering free help to anyone who couldn't do yard work themselves.

They set out to rake yards of neighbors around Wausau Saturday, and they found out their small act of generosity meant a lot to one person whose yard they cleaned.

"There really would've been nobody else that could have helped me with this," said Lorrene Kohnhorst, looking at her yard full of autumn leaves.

But Kohnhorst's yard work is getting done thanks to the middle school team that offered to do it for free.

"We just do it to make people happy, and just doing it for fun," said CashRyan Seefeldt, a member of the wrestling team.

But to Kohnhorst, "It's a lot more than just that. As a recent widow, there was no way I could get to it," she said.

Their small act of kindness meant she did not have to worry.

“Without a husband or kids or anything, I really didn't know if I had to just leave my yard like that," she said.

"It makes me feel sad, but really good that we're helping her out, and knowing that she's probably going through a rough time right now," said wrestler Noah Rhea.

"She can take a break and relax and think of all the happy times she had with her husband," Seefeldt said.

And they've got a list of 17 more people to help before Saturday evening.

"If we're done at the list before 3:00, we're just going to rake other people's yards," said Aidan Kilde, whose father Paul Kilde is the wrestling coach who bought the rakes and supplies for the kids and took the leaves to a landfill.

"It gives me a lot of hope for the children of today," said Kohnhorst.