Boys and Girls Club of Portage County offers "BGC-to-go" virtual program

Teaching children while not having school or other normal resources available to them right now is a challenge. One that both parents and educators are adapting to.

DeVonne Jackson holds a paper parachute at The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on March 26, 2020. (WSAW0

The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County is a haven for many children to develop skills and have fun doing it. That mission stays the same even if the kids can't come inside their doors.

"It's something that's new,” says Danielle Belsky, Director of Operations at the club. “But it's something that we together, we can get through this."

Even if the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County is physically empty, the learning never stops.

"This is uncharted territory,” said Belsky. “So many of us work with kids on a day to day basis. But how do we do this virtually? How do we get them engaged?"

The answer so far has been through a new program called BGC-to-go, which provides fun lessons and challenges virtually.

"The beautiful part about science is that it's not always guaranteed to work,” said DeVonne Jackson, site coordinator at the club. “For me that's part of the fun. So you know just trying to put different things together is a lot of fun in and of itself."

BGC offers a challenge of the day, like making a parachute, to stimulate learning, but just as importantly, to have fun while doing it.

"Especially for a lot of young people, that's the biggest goal for them right now,” said Jackson. “So we want to be able to help them learn, and also do it in a fun way that they can be excited about."

"Kids have been uploading pictures of the projects that they've been doing,” Belsky said.

The Boys and Girls club is constantly brainstorming new ideas for the virtual lessons, to ensure that whenever life goes back to normal, the kids are flying higher than ever.

Jackson said, "It gets better with each one, so that's really exciting."

The BGC-to-go program isn't only science either, the club is offering virtual storytelling, which they say has been very popular so far. Anyone can access the programs by visiting The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County Facebook and Instagram pages.