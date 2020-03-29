Boys and Girls Club of Portage County offering free meals for kids

The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County is also offering a free dinner and snack meal service Monday through Friday from 3 to 5:30 P.M. in both Stevens Point and Plover.

A free meal for curbside pickup outside the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on March 26, 2020. (WSAW)

You don't have to be a member of the club, anyone under the age of 18 is eligible for the meal.

"This is something that families can pull up right in front of our buildings, a staff member will ask them how many meals they need, and they'll hand them out to them curbside,” said Danielle Belsky, director of operations at the club. “So they don't need to come into the facility.”

“We've been getting over 100 families, 100 children that we've been serving each night coming through to do a dinner and our snack program. So we've been having a great turnaround."

In addition to the free dinners, the Boys and Girls Club will also begin putting together supply bags so that kids can take part in even more challenges and activities at home.

