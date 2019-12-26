Boys and Girls Club keeps kids busy during winter break

The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area opened its doors for the first time during the holiday season on Thursday. More than 100 kids spent the day participating in fun educational activities to keep themselves busy.

“A lot of parents went back to work but school is still out and they need a safe place for their kids to go while they are at work,” explained Matt Jameson, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club for the Wausau Area.

While some kids spent the day taking a tour of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, others were participating in stem activities, healthy lifestyle activities or character development courses.

“It’s been pretty upbeat here, and the staff and students are having a good time,” included Erick Steinger, Site Director for the Boys and Girls Club location in Wausau. “The kids have a lot of energy after being stuck in the house so they come here to get rid of some of that built up energy.”

The YMCA and the Marathon County Public Library also conduct activities to keep children busy while school is out for the holidays.