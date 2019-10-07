Boys and Girls Club invites families to spend quality time together at the Fall Family Festival

The Wausau Boys and Girls club wants families to spend a little extra time together before the holidays. Their second-annual Fall Family Festival opens up their doors for family activities. Community members can enjoy pumpkin decorating, face painting, scavenger hunts and much more. Kim Larsen with the Boys and Girls Club said parents should spend the extra time with their younger kids while they are still little.

"Kids are kids for just a short amount of time and when you're in the trenches it feels like it's never going to end. But before you know it they're grown up and they're gone and on to being successful adults so really taking the time to play and be present with your kids not only helps them but it also helps up parents and adults recharge,” Larsen said.

The Wausau Area Noon Optimist paired up with the Boys and Girls club to organize the event. They will be giving away a few pumpkins to bring home. The festival is free and open to all community members. You don’t have to be a part of the Boys and Girls club to participate. The Fall Family Festival will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 12th.

