Boys and Girls Club gets big donation from cell phone company

The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau is getting a big boost from a big company.

Today, U.S. Cellular presented a $5,000 check to the organization to support their academic programs.

It was part of an announcement that the company is expanding in the area with a new retail store in Rib Mountain.

"Our youth in the community are their future employees, so it's great to have a connection with employer's in the community that help us with programming, field trip opportunities and just open the eyes to different career paths for our youth," says Boys and Girls Club Career Launch Director Carol Pond.

Pond says this money will help provide more academic programs for the 4th through 12th graders they serve in the Wausau area's three locations.

