Boys & Girls Clubs start COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs started a statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund Saturday.

In a news release, officials said the goal is to get collect supplies, pay staff, and address needs directly related to the pandemic.

"Safety is the number one priority for clubs across Wisconsin, and local sites are handling this pandemic differently," said Karen DeSanto, State Alliance President. "Some are remaining open, some are scaling down, and many are now providing virtual programming online. Unfortunately, some sites are facing the hard decision to shut down."

In some areas, local clubs are stepping up to provide additional child care for medical staff and first responders. In other clubs, the staff is distributing food to families outside of normal membership.

Clubs are not required to shut down during the pandemic.

Officials said contributions will be shared directly with local sites across the state, dollar for dollar, with no overhead charges taken out.

Donations can be made here.