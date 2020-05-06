Boyd man arrested for 5th offense OWI

A Boyd man has been arrested for fifth offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle on I-39 in Marathon County just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.for several equipment violations.

Troopers said Gerardo Trevino, 37, seemed to be impaired so they did field sobriety tests. Trevino was arrested for operating while intoxicated. They said he also had methamphetamine in his possession. He'll also be charged with bail jumping.

