Boy scout donates picnic tables to SAFER firefighters

A boy scout heard firefighters at SAFER needed a place to sit after their picnic tables were in disrepair, so he came up with the perfect way to help and earn the title of Eagle Scout along the way.

Colton Ciomber is now on his way to being an Eagle Scout.

"I had to keep ranking up between ranks, you had to do some merit badges, you have to do special things like you have to learn first aid," Ciomber said.

For his final project before earning the title, he heard the firefighters at SAFER had nowhere to sit on their down time.

"I learned that they have one table that got hit by a snow plough and one that's all rusted and very dangerous," he said.

So he took matters into his own hands and oversaw the building of two new tables he presented them on Saturday. Home Depot donated all of the supplies so he could make the tables for free.

"If they want to eat and they have this, and if they want to sit down and eat with their families, they can turn it into two benches," Ciomber said.

And he's dedicated one to someone who means a lot to the first responder community, fallen Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland.

"I know his father works here and I know it would be a good idea to dedicate one to him," he said.

When Ciomber decided to build these picnic tables for his Eagle Scout project, he'd never even met the detective's family.

"It blows me away because he didn't know my son obviously, and he didn't know me but yet he still wanted to do that to have my son's memory out there," said Tom Weiland, a SAFER firefighter and Jason Weiland’s father.

Colton said he's got some paperwork to go before officially receiving the title of Eagle Scout, but at age 14…

"I think the kid's way ahead of his time," Weiland said.