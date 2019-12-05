Boy is on his way to a cancer-free life

Isaac King loves people.

"Just is really outgoing and friendly," said his mom, Shonda.

And summer or winter, you can find him outdoors.

"I like to swim, ski, fish and jump in leaf piles," Isaac said with a grin.

He also loves the fact that he is beating cancer.

"I feel great, back to my usual self," he said.

It started out as a summer cold in 2015. His siblings were getting better, Isaac was not. Shonda said he became pale and lethargic, so she took him to the hospital, who then sent him to Marshfield Children's Hospital.

"His blood counts were not very good," Shonda said.

The very next day, Isaac was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"Hearing your child has cancer is just a shock to anybody," Shonda said.

That began multiple trips every week for treatments.

"Accute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL has the longest treatment schedule for childhood cancers.It lasts, for boys, almost 3 and a half years," Shonda added. "He's the bravest kid I know."

The treatments included several rounds of chemotherapy and blood transfusions.

"Some days I felt super sick," Isaac said.

Through it all were the child life specialists.

"Parents really need to see that love when they have a tough situation like a medically-frail child," Shonda said.

While Isaac will still have regular checkups for the next four years, he's looking forward to being officially cured, so he can focus on a bright future.

"He wants to be a firefighter and paramedic so he can help people in situations," Shonda said with a smile.

