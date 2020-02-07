Boy Scouts celebrate National Boy Scout Day and 110 years

Feb. 8 is National Boy Scout Day, celebrating 110 years of leadership in youth.

Badges found in the Scout shop at the Wausau Home Scout Center

Through earning badges the boy scouts can learn valuable leadership, teamwork and entrepreneurial skills. With their recent addition of elementary and middle school girls to the program, scouting programs like the Samoset Council in Weston can bring whole families together through boy scouts.

"The demographics show there's a lot more girls in the 13 county area that we serve than boys, which I would have never of guessed. So there's a lot of opportunity to reach out to more families and have the whole family work in scouting,” Said Samoset Scout Executive CEO John Overland.

Right now the council has about 60 female Cub Scouts and 80 BSA Scouts in middle school.

Serving over 6,000 youth in North-Central Wisconsin, the Samoset Council provides year round camping programs, adult training opportunities and community service projects.

While there are about 30 professional boy scouts who help run the Samoset Council, the boy scouts as a whole is very dependent and grateful for all the volunteers who help make their programming happen.