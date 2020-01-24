Boulder Junction to host 3 annual winter triathlon

For a third year, the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Forest Frenzy Winter Triathlon.

To tell us about the event NewsChannel 7 was joined by Theresa Smith, Director, Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce.

The Forest Frenzy Winter Triathlon will be held on February 15 at the historic Camp Manito-wish YMCA with race headquarters at the Manito-wish Leadership Center.

Smith says the race was the first triathlon of its kind in Wisconsin. It consists of a 7.5 kilometer cross-country ski (classic or skate), 5K snowshoe, and 7.5K fat tire bike ride. The courses travel through the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest.

In 2018, 133 racers participated, including 20 relay teams. This year, close to 50 racers, including four relay teams are signed up already.

Registration goes through Feb. 13 at boulderjct.org. It's $75 for a single racer and $170 for a relay team of three. Walk-in registrations are also allowed the day before the race at packet pick up and on the morning of the event. The fees increase to $85 single racer or $180 3-person relay.

Athletes are encouraged to bring and use their own equipment. However, some equipment rentals are available at Chequamegon Adventure Company.

For more information on the race and weekend activities in Boulder Junction, visit the chamber of commerce website at https://boulderjct.org/events/.

