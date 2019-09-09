Bottled water available for Adams Co. residents impacted by flooding

Adams County officials will be handing out bottled water to residents whose private wells are impacted by flood waters.

Adams County Emergency Management said the water will be available on Monday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Big Flats Town Hall: 1104 County Rd. C in the Town of Big Flats.

Residents will be required to provide names and address at the time of pick up.

Public Health officials recommend residents drink only bottled water if they have a private well that has been submerged by flood water.

Officials said homeowners should wait until the water recedes, and then sample the well for bacteria. Sample kits can be picked up from the Adams County Public Health Department located at 108 E. North St., Friendship, WI. Officials ask that you call 608-339-4505 to schedule a time for pick up.