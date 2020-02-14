Books from the Heart encourages young readers for Valentines Day

The Stevens Point community is on a mission to spread the love for learning this Valentine’s Day. Their Books from the Heart program is a community based book drive to provide a book to every K-2 student in both the public and charter schools in the Stevens Point area.

Second Graders read this new books from the Book from the Heart program at Kennedy Elementary school on Feb. 13, 2020. (WSAW Photo)

Each year almost 2000 books are available for student to choose from on Valentine’s Day. This is the 22nd year the Steven Point Area Educators have sponsored the effort.

Donations are accepted all year round at Kennedy Elementary school in Junction City, but the book drive officially runs from the beginning of January until February.

if you missed the donation you can always make a monetary donation for next year, or bring your new books to the school.

"Books from the Heart"

c/o Sally Crane

J.F. Kennedy Elementary School

616 West Second St.

Junction City, Wis. 54443

Your donation will be used to buy books for the children.