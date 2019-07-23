Bone and Joint Clinic to hold Sports Physical Night

School is right around the corner and with the start of the school year, starts up fall sports. The WIAA required that requires student athletes to get a sports physical every other year to make sure they are in good shape to play. To help make the process a little easier the Bone and Joint Clinic in Wausau is holding a Sports Physical Night with discounted physical examinations. This is the 15 year that the clinic has held the walk in event.

James Messerly a Physician with the Bone and Joint Clinic said it’s important to get your physical examinations done before the school year starts.

"Usually in early august the fall sports season is beginning with football, soccer, volleyball, swimming and so they will need those pre-season physicals in place. And you want to do them far enough ahead of the season so if there are some issues that need to be addressed, specifically muscle skeletal issues that may need rehab then we want to have some time to work with those,” Messerly explained.

No appointments are necessary but the physicals are $25 per child. All the money from the physicals will go into a fund used for community services such as concussion baseline testing in several local high schools. Physicals are open to elementary, junior high school and college athletes.

"Are there health concerns. This is there health maintenance. This is their semiannual or biannual physical that they have. This is where they need to come and if they have some health concerns we hope to be able to address those and get them either back with their primary care provider or another specialist that could address any of the health needs that they have,” Messerly said.

The walk-in physicals will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Messerly said usually 100 take advantage of the physical night.

