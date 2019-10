The Shawano Sheriff's Office says Highway 117 is closed at Mutzy Lane in Bonduel, after a bridge was damaged.

In a press release, Lt. Jesse Sperberg says the bridge over the highway at Mutzy Lane was damaged during a crash at that location. He says the bridge will be closed until it's deemed safe.

In the meantime, deputies are asking people to use County Highway BE, to County Highway E to get around the bridge.