Bond set for Appleton man accused of using computer to meet juvenile female for sex in Wausau

A $7500 cash bond was set Monday for Justin Kingan, 33, accused of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime as well as possession of THC.

Court documents show a special agent with the DOJ posed as a 15-year-old female online to communicate with Kingan, who currently lives homeless in the Appleton area and is employed at a dollar store. Kingan arranged to take a bus to Wausau to meet the person he later said he believed was a 15-year-old girl on January 3, where he was arrested by a Marathon County Sheriff's Detective.

At the time of his arrest, officers found a yellow bra, thong style underwear, sex toys and suspected marijuana in Kingan's backpack.

After initially telling detectives that he was planning on meeting the girl to tell her they couldn't communicate anymore, Kingan later told detectives that he had texted the special agent illicit photos of himself and had talked to the agent he believed was a girl about having sex.

Both counts that Kingan is charged with are repeat offenses, according to court documents. He is due back in court on February 13.