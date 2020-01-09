Bond set at $70K cash for suspect accused of firing gun on Wausau's westside

The 25-year-old man accused of firing a gun in a car on Jan. 2 was charged Thursday with 10 counts including two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Jairime Merwin remains in the Marathon County Jail on $70,000 cash bond.

According to Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes with the Wausau Police Department, a call came reporting someone heard shots fired on South 24th Avenue, near Helmke Street. When officers arrived they found a car in a snowbank near the Hampton Inn. Two women were inside the car.

Nearby, they said they found Merwin armed with a 9mm handgun on Helmke Street.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Merwin knew the women. An argument ensued in the vehicle, the firearm was displayed, and Merwin, the front-seat passenger, fired at least two rounds into the floorboard of the vehicle, according to police. A physical altercation also took place. After the vehicle crashed into a snowbank on S 24th Avenue and Helmke Street, Merwin exited the vehicle and discharged multiple rounds into the ground, according to a press release.

No one was struck by any of the rounds fired during the disturbance. The two woman sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the physical assault.

Officers said there was a standoff until Merwin put the firearm down and was arrested.

Merwin is expected to learn if his case will head to during a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 15.