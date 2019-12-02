Bond set at $500K for suspect in Stevens Point hotel shooting

Prosecutors anticipate charging the suspect in a shooting at vacant hotel with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, intimidating a witness and felon in possession of a firearm.

Monday, Cristhian Martinez’s bond was set at $500,000 cash.

Police said the shooting happened early Thanksgiving day at the now-closed Comfort Suites. A 20-year-old male suffered three gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

Martinez, 24, and the victim are from West Palm Beach.

Police said Martinez, the victim and two others were living at the hotel while working on construction. The hotel has been closed since May due to water damage, mold issues and deteriorating conditions.

Martinez is scheduled to be formally charged Dec. 16.

